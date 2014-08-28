FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech betting firm Fortuna H1 EBITDA up 16.4 pct on World Cup
#Casinos & Gaming
August 28, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

Czech betting firm Fortuna H1 EBITDA up 16.4 pct on World Cup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment Group posted a 16.4 percent increase in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the first half boosted by the football World Cup.

EBITDA rose to 15.0 million euros from 12.9 million a year earlier and above the average estimate of 13.9 million euros in a Reuters poll.

The company said net profit rose 19 percent to 9.0 million euros.

Amounts staked jumped 20.8 percent to 333.2 million euros. Gross winnings rose 14.7 percent to 65.9 million, with online wins outpacing retail wins for the first time ever. (Reporting by Robert Muller)

