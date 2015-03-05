Czech betting firm Fortuna 2014 core earnings up 6.4 pct

PRAGUE, March 5 (Reuters) - Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment Group’s adjusted core profit rose 6.4 percent last year to 28.4 million euros ($31.3 million), boosted by online betting and sporting events such as the soccer World Cup, it said on Thursday.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was just shy of the 28.7 million euros average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Total amounts staked were also just shy of expectations, rising 18.5 percent to 672.4 million euros.