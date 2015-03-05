FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech betting firm Fortuna 2014 core earnings up 6.4 pct
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 5, 2015 / 7:19 AM / 3 years ago

Czech betting firm Fortuna 2014 core earnings up 6.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 5 (Reuters) - Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment Group’s adjusted core profit rose 6.4 percent last year to 28.4 million euros ($31.3 million), boosted by online betting and sporting events such as the soccer World Cup, it said on Thursday.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was just shy of the 28.7 million euros average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Total amounts staked were also just shy of expectations, rising 18.5 percent to 672.4 million euros.

$1 = 0.9061 euros Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.