Betting firm Fortuna's 9-month core profit up 21 pct, raises 2014 outlook
November 6, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

Betting firm Fortuna's 9-month core profit up 21 pct, raises 2014 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment Group posted a 21 percent rise in core profit in the first nine months of 2014, boosted by growing online betting, prompting it to raise its full-year outlook.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation(EBITDA) was 22 million euros ($27.54 million). It now expects full-year EBITDA growth of 10-20 percent in 2014, up from its previous forecast of 10-20 percent.

“The main driver of our performance was expansion of internet and mobile sports betting mainly in the Czech Republic where we recorded 35 percent growth in accepted bets,” Chief Executive Radim Haluza said.

1 US dollar = 0.7989 euro Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Susan Thomas

