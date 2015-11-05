FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Casinos & Gaming
November 5, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

Czech betting firm Fortuna 9-month EBITDA slides 20 pct, confirms 2015 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment Group said on Thursday its core profit fell 19.6 percent to 17.7 million euros ($19.23 million) in the first nine months of 2015, confirming it expects a steeper decline for the full year.

Fortuna said it expected a 25-30 percent drop in 2015 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), citing the abolition of an online handling fee that had boosted its business in Slovakia, as well as the impact of investments.

It also confirmed it expected amounts staked could grow to up to 790 million euros in 2015. Amounts staked were up 25.1 percent to 615.1 million euros in the January-September period. ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

