FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Fortuna sees EBITDA down 20-25 pct in 2015, reviewing dividend
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
March 5, 2015 / 8:45 AM / 3 years ago

Czech Fortuna sees EBITDA down 20-25 pct in 2015, reviewing dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 5 (Reuters) - Fortuna Entertainment Group expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to drop 20-25 percent year-on-year in 2015 due to investments and the end of a handling fee in Slovakia, the Czech betting firm said on Thursday.

Fortuna also said it was considering lowering its dividend payout ratio from the current range of 70-100 percent of consolidated net profit.

Shares fell by more than 9 percent in early trading in Prague, their steepest daily fall since June 2013. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.