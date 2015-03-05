UPDATE 1-Fortuna expects fall in core earnings, reviews dividend

(Adds outlook details, analyst comment, updates shares move)

PRAGUE, March 5 (Reuters) - Shares in Fortuna Entertainment Group fell more than 10 percent on Thursday after the Czech betting company said it expected a steep decline in 2015 core earnings and put its dividend policy under review.

The company said it expected a 20-25 percent fall in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) due to planned investments and the end of a handling fee in its Slovak market.

It also said it would review its dividend policy of paying out 70-100 percent of consolidated net profit because of planned investments, expecting a likely “substantial reduction”.

Fortuna’ shares were down 10.8 percent at 0854 GMT at 116.9 crowns, a more than four-month low and on target for their steepest daily drop since June 2013.

“We consider the results disappointing, both with respect to last year’s results and the outlook for this year, where we expected slight growth in EBITDA. The revision of the dividend policy is also a negative surprise,” J&T Bank said.

The betting company reported a 6.4 percent rise in 2014 EBITDA to 28.4 million euros ($31.36 million) on Thursday, supported mainly by online betting and major sporing events such as football’s World Cup finals in Brazil. The result was in line with expectations.

Net profit rose 2.3 percent to 15.9 million euros.

Fortuna said it would provide a dividend proposal and new policy guidance ahead of its annual general meeting in May.

It expects amounts staked to grow to 730 million euros in 2015 from 672.4 million in 2014 as online betting drives growth.

But it said it also faced regulatory questions in markets such as Poland. In the Czech Republic, which accounted for 61 percent of amounts staked in 2014, a new gaming law is expected to take effect in 2016. Fortuna said its impact on earnings and taxes should become clear in 2015.