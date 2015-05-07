FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Casinos & Gaming
May 7, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

Czech betting firm Fortuna Q1 core earnings fall 21 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 7 (Reuters) - Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment Group’s adjusted core profit fell 21 percent in the first quarter to 7.4 million euros, due to poor betting in March and a fee abolished in Slovakia, it said on Thursday.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) still beat the average estimate of 7.31 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Fortuna cut its full year EBITDA outlook as it said it could fall by 25-30 percent year-on-year. In March, the company saw core earnings falling by 20-25 percent this year.

Total amounts staked were also above expectations, rising by 20 percent to 199.3 million euros.

Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Michael Perry

