5 months ago
Betting firm Fortuna's main shareholder seeks de-listing
March 31, 2017 / 7:50 AM / 5 months ago

Betting firm Fortuna's main shareholder seeks de-listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 31 (Reuters) - Fortuna Entertainment Group's largest shareholder is offering to buy all remaining shares in the Czech betting group and de-list the company from the Prague and Warsaw stock exchanges, it said on Friday.

Fortbet Holdings, part of Czech-Slovak investment group Penta and Fortuna's 68.3 percent shareholder, said in a release it had announced a public offering at 98.69 crowns a share in Prague and 15.43 zlotys in Warsaw.

The offer was below trading prices on Friday, with shares up 1.1 percent at 110 crowns in Prague.

Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller

