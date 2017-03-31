Betting firm Fortuna's main shareholder seeks de-listing

PRAGUE, March 31 (Reuters) - Fortuna Entertainment Group's largest shareholder is offering to buy all remaining shares in the Czech betting group and de-list the company from the Prague and Warsaw stock exchanges, it said on Friday.

Fortbet Holdings, part of Czech-Slovak investment group Penta and Fortuna's 68.3 percent shareholder, said in a release it had announced a public offering at 98.69 crowns a share in Prague and 15.43 zlotys in Warsaw.

The offer was below trading prices on Friday, with shares up 1.1 percent at 110 crowns in Prague.