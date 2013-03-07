FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Fortuna profit sinks on tax costs
March 7, 2013 / 7:01 AM / 5 years ago

Czech Fortuna profit sinks on tax costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 7 (Reuters) - Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment Group saw its net profit sink by 7.5 percent in 2012 to 12.3 million euros due to an increase of betting tax in the Czech Republic and some non-cash finance costs, it said on Thursday.

The company said it would pay out all of its 2012 profit in dividend and, in addition, the management would consider a proposal for a dividend pay-out from retained earnings, Fortuna’s Chief Executive Radim Haluza said. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; editing by James Jukwey)

