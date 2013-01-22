Czech Fortuna expects 2012 EBITDA around 22 mln euros-paper

PRAGUE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment Group expects to report 2012 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around 22 million euros, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

At the end of the third quarter the company had said it expected EBITDA of around 21 million to 22 million euros.

“It will be at the upper end of this estimate,” CEO Radim Haluza was quoted as saying in an interview with newspaper Hospodarske Noviny. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)