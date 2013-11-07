FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Fortuna 9M EBITDA rises 36 percent
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
November 7, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Fortuna 9M EBITDA rises 36 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Fortuna Entertainment Group’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 36.2 percent to 18.1 million euros ($24.5 million)in the first nine months of 2013, the Czech betting group said on Thursday.

“The main driver of our performance was expansion of internet and mobile sports betting, which has been growing rapidly this year,” Chief Executive Radim Haluza said.

“We remain positive concerning our performance for the rest of 2013 and we believe that our targets for this year will be met.” ($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.