Czech Fortuna H1 net drops sharply, lags forecast
August 29, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

Czech Fortuna H1 net drops sharply, lags forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment Group reported a 34.9 percent drop in first-half net profit to 5.62 million euros, lagging forecast of 7.75 million in a Reuters poll.

The company said on Wednesday earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell14.7 percent to 10.14 million, while the market had expected 11.69 million.

The company has been hit by higher tax as well as a loss of 3 million euros from its lottery business on the EBITDA level.

Gross winnings rose 15.2 percent to 55.1 million euros. Amounts staked rose by 9.6 percent to 229.1 million, above forecast of 225.21 million. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
