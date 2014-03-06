FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Online betting boosts profits at Fortuna Entertainment
March 6, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 4 years ago

Online betting boosts profits at Fortuna Entertainment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 6 (Reuters) - Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment Group’s net profit rose 26.4 percent last year to 15.6 million euros, boosted by growth in online betting in its central European markets, it said on Thursday.

The result beat the average forecast by analysts of a net profit of 14.3 million euros according to a Reuters poll. Total amounts staked also beat expectations, rising 21.2 percent to 567.2 million euros.

The company confirmed its dividend policy of paying out 70-100 percent of net profits and said it would announce a proposal in the coming weeks. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

