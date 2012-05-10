FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fortuna Q1 net drops much less than expected
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 10, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Fortuna Q1 net drops much less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 10 (Reuters) - Czech betting and lottery firm Fortuna Entertainment Group posted a 0.3 percent year-on-year dip in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the first quarter to 8.4 million euros, beating market expectations.

Analysts had estimated a 6.93 million EBITDA, according to a Reuters poll.

Amounts staked were also down 0.3 percent, to 113.8 million euros, below estimates of 121.19 million. Gross winnings rose 15.9 percent to 30.7 million, above consensus estimate of 29.9 million.

The EBITDA result was burdened by a 1.2 million euro loss form the firm’s lottery operations. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.