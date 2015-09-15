FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Fortuna signs brand licensing agreement in Romania
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
September 15, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Fortuna signs brand licensing agreement in Romania

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment Group has signed an agreement to license its brand to Bet Active Concept and Bet Zone in Romania, the company said on Tuesday.

Fortuna said the companies were part of Penta Investments, its majority shareholder.

“Licensing of our brand opens a door for a further cooperation in multi-channel sports betting and gaming services in Romania,” Fortuna Chief Executive Per Widerstrom said in a statement.

Fortuna operates in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Hungary. It reported in August that net profit fell 47 percent drop in the first half to 4.8 million euros, pulled lower by the lack of major international sport events such as a soccer World Cup or Olympics.

Shares in Fortuna rose 3.3 percent to 70.20 crowns in Prague on Tuesday, touching a more than one-week high.

Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.