February 4, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 4 years ago

Czech Fortuna CFO sells his entire shareholding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The chief financial officer of Fortuna Entertainment Group sold 4,000 shares in the company, cutting his holding to zero, the Czech betting group said in a filing on Tuesday.

Fortuna said that CFO Michal Veprek had sold the shares between Jan. 30 and Feb. 4 for between 129.50 crowns and 133 crowns for a total 526,500 crowns ($25,800).

Shares in Fortuna traded down 1.2 percent at 129 crowns on Tuesday, outpacing a 0.4 percent fall in the Prague index.

$1 = 20.3998 Czech crowns Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Goodman

