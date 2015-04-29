FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hacker claims to crack Master Lock combos under 2 minutes
April 29, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 2 years ago

Hacker claims to crack Master Lock combos under 2 minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - A hacker, known for unleashing a worm on the once-popular MySpace social network, said he has devised a technique to crack under two minutes any combination by Master Lock, a padlock company owned by Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.

Samy Kamkar, best known for the 2005 “Samy” worm, posted a video on his Twitter page explaining the technique, which involves lifting up the locked shackle of a lock, and making multiple turns of it.

The resultant readings are then entered on to a website set up by Kamkar. The algorithm in the site gives a number of possible combinations that can help unlock the lock. (bit.ly/1DB7b1B)

Kamkar told technology site Ars Technica, which first reported the news, that his Master Lock exploit started with a well-known vulnerability that allows combinations to be cracked in 100 or fewer tries. (bit.ly/1DB76Lp) (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

