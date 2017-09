Sept 9 (Reuters) - China Fortune Land Co Ltd

* Says signs strategic agreement with APG-Alarm-Asia on smart home products

* Says lock-up period for 799.7 million shares to end, shares to start trading on Sept 15

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qIHFEL; bit.ly/1rUyipb Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)