UPDATE 1-Fortune Brands Home & Security tops estimates
April 26, 2012 / 8:30 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Fortune Brands Home & Security tops estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $0.08 vs Street’s $0.03

* Sales up 12 pct to $799 mln, tops estimates

* Raises full-year outlook

By Dhanya Skariachan

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, the maker of Moen faucets and Master Lock padlocks, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its outlook for the year as U.S. homeowners spent more to repair and remodel their homes.

The company, which was spun out of the conglomerate Fortune Brands and started trading on the New York Stock Exchange last fall, said it net income was $13 million, or 8 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with a net loss of $10.3 million, or 7 cents a share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were looking for a profit of 3 cents a share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which counts chains such as Home Depot and Lowe’s as its customers, said sales rose 12 percent to $799 million, while analysts expected about $750.1 million.

