Fortune Brands to benefit from housing market trends - Barron's
March 22, 2015 / 6:10 PM / 2 years ago

Fortune Brands to benefit from housing market trends - Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - Fortune Brands Home & Security will benefit from a housing rebound that is foreseen in the coming months and years, weekly newspaper Barron’s said in its March 23 edition.

Fortune Brands makes home products like cabinets, doors and security systems and will prosper due to new housing construction and remodeling, analysts told Barron‘s.

Fortune Brands shares, which closed on Friday at $46.16, could more than double by 2019, Morningstar analyst James Krapfel told Barron‘s. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Tom Brown)

