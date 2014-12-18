BRIEF-Fortune Oil gets buyout offer from consortium led by directors

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Fortune Oil Plc

* Offer for Fortune Oil

* Recommended acquisition of Fortune Oil Plc resulting in holding by Fortune Dynasty Holdings Ltd

* Acquisition, including CVRs, values entire issued and to be issued share capital of Fortune Oil at approximately 388 mln stg

* It is anticipated that acquisition will be implemented by way of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement of Fortune Oil under part 26 of act

* Consortium currently holds about 56.91 pct of issued ordinary share capital of Fortune Oil

* Cash offer at a premium of 58.5 pct over closing price of 6.31 pence per Fortune Oil share on Dec. 17

* Shareholders of Fortune Oil will receive: for each fortune oil share: 10 pence in cash; and a contingent entitlement to a further 5 pence in cash or loan note(s)

* VSA Capital Limited is acting as financial adviser to independent Fortune Oil directors