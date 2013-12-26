FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vale sells Fosbrasil stake to Israel Chemicals for $52 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 26, 2013 / 1:30 PM / 4 years ago

Vale sells Fosbrasil stake to Israel Chemicals for $52 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Vale SA , the world’s No. 1 iron ore producer, sold a 44.25 percent stake in purified phosphoric acid producer Fosbrasil SA to Israel Chemicals Ltd for $52 million, according to a securities filing published on Thursday.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval, according to the filing dated Dec. 20.

Fosbrasil is based in the town of Cajati in Brazil’s São Paulo industrial state, and produces phosphates. Phosphoric acid is used as a food additive, dispersing agent and as fertilizer feedstock.

Efforts to contact Israel Chemicals Ltd were unsuccessful.

The deal comes as Vale focuses on developing its mining assets in Brazil and sheds non-core assets like phosphates, logistics and energy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.