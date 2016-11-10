S.African retailer The Foschini Group posts slower rise in half-year earnings

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - South African retailer The Foschini Group (TFG) reported a slower rise in half-year earnings on Thursday as low growth and red tape in credit sales weighed on the nation's retailers, sending its shares to an 8-month low.

The firm, which also sells jewellery and furniture, posted a headline earnings per share (EPS) rise of 5.7 percent to 496.8 cents for the six months to end-September, compared with the previous year's 16.6 percent growth to 470 cents.

Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips away certain one-off items.

South African clothing and furniture retailers rely heavily on in-store credit to boost sales, but new regulations introduced in September last year require customers to show bank statements and proof of income before stores can lend to them.

Although earnings ticked up, the firm said in a statement that "our credit turnover however has been severely impacted by the reduction in new account openings as a result of the affordability regulations and grew by only 1.4 percent."

TFG, which sells more than a third of its goods on in-store credit, said the new rules cost it around 310 million rand ($23 million) in sales during the period.

Furniture retailer Lewis also cited the weak economy and red tape to approve in-store credit when it posted a drop in profit on Wednesday.

Shares in TFG was down 3.8 percent at 128.30 rand by 1204 GMT, down nearly a third from its high in April last year.

The economy of Africa's most industrialised country is set for its worst year since the 2009 recession, with the Treasury forecasting growth of 0.5 percent for 2016.

Unlisted clothing emporium Stuttafords applied for protection from creditors in October and rival Truworths also reported lower in-store credit sales in a trading update last week.