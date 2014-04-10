FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Foschini receives offer for its 55 pct stake in RCS
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 10, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Foschini receives offer for its 55 pct stake in RCS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - FOSCHINI GROUP LTD -

* Proposed transaction relating to TFG’s 55 pct interest in RCS

* That TFG and Standard Bank Of South Africa Limited, RCS and Bnp Paribas Personal Finance SA and a subsidiary of BNP Paribas SA Have entered into agreements which will result in bnppf becoming 100 pct shareholder of RCS

* Effective date of proposed transaction is expected to be on or about 31 July 2014

* Total consideration is expected to be approximately R2.65 billion and will be settled in cash. TFG’s share of net proceeds is estimated to be approximately R1.4 billion.

* At this stage, board’s intention is to utilise its share of these net proceeds to facilitate a general share repurchase.

* Assuming aforementioned net proceeds were used to implement a share repurchase at current tfg market price of approximately r106 per share

* After the proposed transaction, expects EPS of 372.7 cents, a fall of 9.6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.