BRIEF-Foschini says FY HEPS rises 6 pct

May 29 (Reuters) - Foschini Group Ltd

* Diluted headline EPS up 6,0% to 902,7 cents

* Final dividend increased by 8,5% to 293,0 cents per share

* Retail turnover up 9,8% to r14,2 billion

* At year-end, group was trading out of 2 111 stores, an increase in trading area of 6,1%

* For first 8 weeks of current financial year, total retail turnover grew by 10,2%, with cash sales growth of 22%.

* Expect trading conditions in credit side of our business to remain challenging, whilst we anticipate we will continue to benefit from strong cash sales growth

* Revenue from continuing operations r 16 362,9 million