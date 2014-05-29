FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Foschini says FY HEPS rises 6 pct
#Credit Markets
May 29, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Foschini says FY HEPS rises 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Foschini Group Ltd

* Diluted headline EPS up 6,0% to 902,7 cents

* Final dividend increased by 8,5% to 293,0 cents per share

* Retail turnover up 9,8% to r14,2 billion

* At year-end, group was trading out of 2 111 stores, an increase in trading area of 6,1%

* For first 8 weeks of current financial year, total retail turnover grew by 10,2%, with cash sales growth of 22%.

* Expect trading conditions in credit side of our business to remain challenging, whilst we anticipate we will continue to benefit from strong cash sales growth

* Revenue from continuing operations r 16 362,9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
