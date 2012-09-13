FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Fossil CFO to retire in March 2013
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 13, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Fossil CFO to retire in March 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to say Fossil sells Michael Kors and the Marc by Marc Jacobs brands and does not own them)

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Fashion accessories-maker Fossil Inc , which sells the Michael Kors and the Marc by Marc Jacobs brands, said its Chief Financial Officer Michael Kovar will retire in March 2013.

The company, whose products include watches, jewelry, handbags and leather goods, said it has begun the search for Kovar’s successor.

Kovar joined Fossil in March 2000 and was promoted to CFO in October the same year.

Shares of the Richardson, Texas-based company were flat at $83.80 on the Nasdaq on Thursday. (Reporting By Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.