Fossil 1st-qtr revenue misses Street estimates, shares fall

May 8 (Reuters) - Fashion accessories maker Fossil Inc’s quarterly revenue missed analysts’ expectations on lower-than-expected sales in Europe, sending its shares down 15 percent in pre-market trade.

First-quarter earnings rose to $58.1 million, or 93 cents per share, from $55.2 million, or 86 cents per share, last year.

The company, which sells its namesake brand as well as Michael Kors, Armani Exchange and Marc by Marc Jacobs, said revenue for the quarter rose 9.8 percent to $589.5 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 92 cents per share on revenue of $617.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Richardson, Texas-based Fossil’s shares were trading down at $105.72 in pre-market trade. They had closed at $125.77 on Monday on the Nasdaq.