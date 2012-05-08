UPDATE 2-Fossil cuts outlook on weakness in Europe, shares down

* Sees Q2 EPS $0.77-$0.79 vs est $0.94

* FY12 EPS view at $5.30-$5.40 vs est $5.56

* Q1 EPS $0.93 vs est $0.92

* Q1 rev $589.5 mln vs est $617.6 mln

* Shares down 25 percent in pre-market trade

May 8 (Reuters) - Fashion accessories maker Fossil Inc slashed its full-year outlook on weakness in Europe and costs related to the acquisition of Danish watchmaker Skagen, sending its shares down 25 percent in premarket trade.

It also forecast current-quarter earnings that fell far short of analysts’ expectations.

The acquisition will add to operational earnings in the quarter, but the integration costs would outweigh the gain, the company said on Tuesday.

Fossil bought privately held Skagen Designs Ltd in January last year for $236.8 million to expand in Europe.

The company, which sells jewelry, leather goods, belts, sunglasses and apparel besides watches, slashed its full-year earnings estimate to between $5.30 and $5.40 per share from $5.40 to $5.50.

Analysts on average were estimating earnings of $5.56 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First-quarter earnings rose to $58.1 million, or 93 cents per share, a cent above analysts’ expectations.

The company said revenue rose 9.8 percent to $589.5 million. Analysts expected $617.6 million.

Wholesale revenue in Europe was virtually flat at $152.9 million while that from North America rose 8.8 percent to $225 million.

“In Europe, a softening macro environment toward the end of the first quarter and changes in our merchandising and assortment strategies across certain categories negatively impacted both our wholesale and retail sales in that region,” said Fossil Chief Financial Officer Mike Kovar.

Shares of the company, which have risen more than 50 percent since the beginning of the year, were down at $94.00 in pre-market trade. They closed at $125.77 on Monday on the Nasdaq.