Fossil posts higher quarterly profit
August 7, 2012

Fossil posts higher quarterly profit

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Fashion accessories maker Fossil Inc posted a higher quarterly profit on improved sales in its wholesale business.

Second-quarter earnings rose to $57.3 million, or 92 cents per share, from $51.4 million, or 80 cents per share, last year.

The company, which sells its namesake brand as well as Michael Kors, Armani Exchange and Marc by Marc Jacobs, said revenue rose 14.3 percent to $636.1 million.

Analysts on average had expected Fossil to earn 78 cents per share, on revenue of $634.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Richardson, Texas-based Fossil’s shares closed at $69.79 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

