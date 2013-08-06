FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fossil profit jumps as demand picks up in Asia, Europe
August 6, 2013 / 11:16 AM / 4 years ago

Fossil profit jumps as demand picks up in Asia, Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Fashion accessory maker and retailer Fossil Group Inc reported an 18 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more to wholesale customers in Europe and Asia.

Second-quarter earnings rose to $67.7 million, or $1.15 per share, from $57.3 million, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, which also sells Michael Kors, Armani Exchange and Marc by Marc Jacobs brands, said revenue rose 11.4 percent to $706.2 million. (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)

