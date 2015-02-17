FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fossil Group revenue, profit misses; shares fall
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 17, 2015 / 9:40 PM / 3 years ago

Fossil Group revenue, profit misses; shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Fashion accessories retailer Fossil Group Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit due to a decline in leather and watch sales in North America, and forecast a 7.5 percent fall in sales in the first quarter.

Shares of the company fell 13 percent in extended trading.

Net income attributable to Fossil rose to $154.1 million, or $3.00 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 3 from $148.5 million, or $2.68 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $2.92 per share, below analysts’ average estimate of $3.07 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s revenue of $1.06 billion, unchanged from a year earlier, fell short of the estimated $1.12 billion. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.