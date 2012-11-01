Foster Wheeler moving HQ again, this time near London

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Engineering company Foster Wheeler AG is moving its corporate headquarters for the second time in three years, this time from Geneva to a city just outside London.

According to a letter amending the contract of Chief Executive Kent Masters, the date of the company’s headquarters move from Switzerland to Reading, England, is March 1, 2013.

The letter was submitted to U.S. securities regulators on Thursday. No further details were immediately available, and a New Jersey-based spokeswoman for the company was not immediately available for comment.

Foster Wheeler moved its operational headquarters to Geneva from New Jersey in early 2010. In the turbulent year that followed, Chairman Ray Milchovich stepped down as CEO because of the move. His replacement then departed after only five months, as Milchovich said the “fit wasn’t right.”

After a nine-month search, Masters then took over as CEO just over a year ago, having previously been an executive at German industrial gases producer Linde AG.