FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Fosun buys 35 pct of Italian luxury menswear firm Caruso
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 12, 2013 / 12:06 AM / 4 years ago

China's Fosun buys 35 pct of Italian luxury menswear firm Caruso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd said it has bought a 35 percent stake in Italian high-end menswear maker Caruso Spa for an disclosed sum, marking its first investment in the luxury sector in Europe.

“We are interested in investments linked to the secular trend of manufacturing and consumption upgrade in China,” Fosun chairman Guo Guangchang said in a press statement late on Wednesday. “Fosun will leverage its competitive advantages to help Caruso expanding in the China market.”

Fosun said a fund under its management acquired the stake in Caruso through a capital increase.

Based in Soragna, Caruso is a privately owned Italian company founded in 1958 employing more than 600 people. It had total sales of 64.4 million euros ($85.7 million) in fiscal 2012. ($1 = 0.7518 euros) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.