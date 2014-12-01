Fosun set to offer 23.50 euros/shr for Club Med-source

PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate Fosun , controlled by billionaire Guo Guangchang, was set on Monday to offer 23.50 euros per share in a new bid for holiday company Club Mediterranee, a source close to the process said.

The new bid in the long-running battle will also be backed by Brazilian investor Nelson Tanure, and top the most recent one from Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi at 23 euros per share.

Monday is the last day Guo, China’s richest man, can come back with a higher offer, according to rules set by the French regulator AMF. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Leila Abboud)