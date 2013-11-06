FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Fosun launches up to $500 mln convertible bond - IFR
#Credit Markets
November 6, 2013

China's Fosun launches up to $500 mln convertible bond - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd plans to raise up to $500 million from an issue of five-year convertible bonds, IFR reported on Wednesday.

The bonds will be issued by Logo Star, a Fosun-controlled vehicle, with an initial yield guidance of 2 percent to 2.75 percent, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The coupon has been set in a range of 0.5 percent to 1.5 percent.

The offering could raise to about $700 million, if an option to meet additional demand is exercised.

Morgan Stanley and UBS AG

Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
