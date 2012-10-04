FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2012 / 4:21 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Fosun Pharmaceutical set to launch $600 mln HK offer on Oct 11-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day of IFR report to Thursday from Tuesday in first paragraph)

HONG KONG, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical is set to launch an up to $600 million Hong Kong share offering on Oct 11, IFR reported on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the deal.

The company is slated to price the share sale on Oct. 17, though dates could change depending on feedback from pre-marketing meetings with investors that started on Thursday, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The deal, which was earlier set to raise as much as $800 million, would be the first major stock sale in Hong Kong after a drought of nearly three months in offerings.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical is a subsidiary of Fosun International, one of the country’s largest conglomerates.

China International Capital Corp (CICC), Deutsche Bank , JPMorgan and UBS are handling the offering. (Reporting by Jing Song of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

