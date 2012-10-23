FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Fosun Pharma prices HK offer at bottom, to raise $512 mln-term sheet
October 23, 2012 / 11:41 PM / 5 years ago

China Fosun Pharma prices HK offer at bottom, to raise $512 mln-term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd is set to raise about $512 million after pricing its Hong Kong share offer at the bottom of an indicative range, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Fosun Pharmaceutical, which is already listed in Shanghai, sold 336.1 million shares at HK$11.80 each, compared with a marketing range of HK$11.80-13.68 each, the term sheet showed.

The deal was the first major stock sale in Hong Kong after a drought of nearly three months in offerings and the biggest since mining company Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal Co Ltd raised about $900 million in July.

China International Capital Corp (CICC), Deutsche Bank , JPMorgan and UBS managed the offering. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Richard Pullin)

