FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Fosun buys former UniCredit HQ in Milan
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 29, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

China's Fosun buys former UniCredit HQ in Milan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 29 (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd said on Wednesday it had purchased a landmark building in the centre of Milan, as increasingly bold Chinese firms flex their financial muscles overseas.

Sources told Reuters in April that Fosun had agreed to buy the former headquarters of Italian bank UniCredit for 345 million euros ($381 million).

Fosun did not confirm the value of the deal.

Fosun said in a statement a subsidiary Fidelidade Insurance had acquired Milan’s historic Palazzo Broggi, helping the firm “enhance and diversify its real estate portfolio in Europe” following the purchase of Lloyds Chambers in London in 2013.

Led by tycoon Guo Guangchang who models himself on Warren Buffet, Fosun has been active on the global stage with its reach stretching from wealth management group BHF Kleinwort Benson to French holiday firm Club Mediterranee.

$1 = 0.9045 euros Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.