Fosun chairman appears at meeting in Shanghai, receives standing ovation - attendee
December 14, 2015 / 1:47 AM / 2 years ago

Fosun chairman appears at meeting in Shanghai, receives standing ovation - attendee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Guo Guangchang, the chairman of China’s Fosun International, appeared at the company’s annual meeting in Shanghai on Monday where he received a standing ovation, a person who was at the event told Reuters.

It was Guo’s first appearance since he was reported to be missing late last week. On Sunday, the president of Fosun said Guo had been helping police with an investigation that mostly concerns his personal affairs. (Reporting by Engen Tham; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

