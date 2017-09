BEIJING, June 28 (Reuters) - Guo Guangchang, the billionaire co-founder and chairman of China’s biggest private conglomerate Fosun Group, said the company will look for more opportunities in the United Kingdom and Europe in the wake of the result of a British referendum on membership of the European Union.

Guo’s remarks were made during a Reuters Newsmaker event in Beijing on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jason Subler; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)