Fosun CEO: Communicating with lenders, investors and credit rating agencies as chairman assist authorities
December 13, 2015 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

Fosun CEO: Communicating with lenders, investors and credit rating agencies as chairman assist authorities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Fosun International is in communication with lenders, investors and ratings agencies as its chairman assists authorities with an investigation, the company’s chief executive said on Sunday.

Speaking on a conference call, chief executive Liang Xinjun reiterated that Chairman Guo Guanchang was able to take part in major decisions involving the company and that the firm’s operations remained normal. He added the company was “not in crisis”, and its financial situation was “very healthy”.

The company would consider buying back shares or increasing holdings of the company’s stock if the share price fluctuated, he said.

Fosun said on Friday that Guo, one of China’s best-known entrepreneurs, was assisting authorities with an investigation, a day after local media said the group had lost contact with its billionaire founder. (Reporting by Kathy Chen and Nick Heath; Editing by Alex Richardson)

