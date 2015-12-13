FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Fosun says Chairman Guo investigation mostly about his personal affairs
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 13, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Fosun says Chairman Guo investigation mostly about his personal affairs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to show comments made by company president, not CEO)

BEIJING, Dec 13 (Reuters) - An investigation with which Fosun International Chairman Guo Guangchang is assisting authorities is mostly about his personal affairs, the company’s president Wang Qunbin said on Sunday without providing further details.

Guo is currently in Shanghai, the company’s chief executive Liang Xinjun said on the same conference call.

Fosun said on Friday that Guo, one of China’s best-known entrepreneurs, was assisting authorities with an investigation, a day after local media said the group had lost contact with its billionaire founder. (Reporting by Kathy Chen and Nick Heath. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.