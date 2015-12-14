FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fosun chairman returns home after assisting investigation - Caijing Magazine
December 14, 2015 / 1:06 AM / 2 years ago

Fosun chairman returns home after assisting investigation - Caijing Magazine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Guo Guangchang, the missing chairman of China’s Fosun, has returned home after assisting with an investigation, said respected business magazine Caijing on Monday, citing numerous unnamed sources.

Guo, one of China’s best-known entrepreneurs, had been helping police with an investigation that mostly concerns his personal affairs, the president of Guo’s investment conglomerate Fosun International said on Sunday.

Fosun first said on Friday that Guo was assisting authorities with an investigation after an earlier report said the group lost contact with its billionaire founder.

A spokeswoman at Fosun said she did not know about the report. (Reporting by Shu Zhang in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Ryan Woo)

