Fosun International plans up to $1.2 bln in HK share sale -term sheet

HONG KONG, May 11 (Reuters) - Fosun International plans to raise up to $1.2 billion in a Hong Kong share offering, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Monday.

The Chinese conglomerate founded by billionaire Guo Guangchang plans to sell $1 billion of new shares, the terms showed. The shares are being offered in an indicative range of HK$19.48 to HK$20.32 each, a discount of up to 7 percent to Friday’s market close.

The share sale could increase by $200 million if there is additional demand for the deal.

Trading of Fosun International shares was halted on Monday, according to a securities filing, which didn’t disclose the reason for the suspension.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Hani Securities, Morgan Stanley, UBS and CMBI were hired as joint bookrunners for the deal. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ryan Woo)