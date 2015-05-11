UPDATE 1-Fosun International plans up to $1.2 bln in HK share sale -term sheet

(Adds recent Fosun acquisitions, share performance)

By Elzio Barreto

HONG KONG, May 11 (Reuters) - China’s Fosun International plans to raise as much as $1.2 billion in a Hong Kong share offering, tapping equity markets to rebuild its war chest after a series of takeovers in recent months.

The Chinese conglomerate founded by billionaire Guo Guangchang plans to sell $1 billion of new shares in an indicative range of HK$19.48 to HK$20.32 a share, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Monday. The share sale may increase by $200 million if there is additional demand.

Gou’s conglomerate is emerging as one of China’s most acquisitive private-sector companies, picking up a wide range of global assets in the last two years. Fosun entered into nearly $8 billion of deals in 2014 and in 2015, including an $1.8 billion transaction last week to buy the 80 percent stake it does not already own in U.S. insurer Ironshore Inc.

Fosun International has identified insurance has a major growth area for the group, buying last year the insurance arm of Portuguese state bank Caixa Geral de Depositos SA for 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion). It has also ventured into entertainment and tourism, acquiring French holiday group Club Mediterranee and purchasing minority stakes in British travel group Thomas Cook and Cirque du Soleil.

Trading of Fosun International shares was halted on Monday, according to a securities filing, which didn’t disclose the reason for the suspension.

The company is offering the new shares at a discount of up to 7 percent to Friday’s market close, looking to benefit from a rally that has more than doubled the price of the company’s shares since the beginning of the year.

Fosun International plans to use the proceeds from the share sale for general corporate purposes that may include potential takeovers of insurance businesses, according to the term sheet.

Citigroup, CMBI, Goldman Sachs, Hani Securities, Morgan Stanley and UBS were hired as joint bookrunners for the deal. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ryan Woo)