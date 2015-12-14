FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Extended probe into Fosun chairman could impact access to funding-S&P
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 14, 2015 / 3:43 AM / 2 years ago

Extended probe into Fosun chairman could impact access to funding-S&P

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 14 (Reuters) - An extended investigation into Fosun International Ltd’s Chairman Guo Guangchang could potentially have a negative impact on the company’s access to funding and its pending acquisitions, Standard & Poor’s said on Monday.

The ratings agency added that Fosun’s credit ratings and outlook were not immediately affected after the company said on Sunday that Guo, who as reported to have gone missing, was assisting the Chinese authorities with an investigation (Reporting by Umesh Desai and Denny Thomas; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.