Extended probe into Fosun chairman could impact access to funding-S&P

HONG KONG, Dec 14 (Reuters) - An extended investigation into Fosun International Ltd’s Chairman Guo Guangchang could potentially have a negative impact on the company’s access to funding and its pending acquisitions, Standard & Poor’s said on Monday.

The ratings agency added that Fosun’s credit ratings and outlook were not immediately affected after the company said on Sunday that Guo, who as reported to have gone missing, was assisting the Chinese authorities with an investigation (Reporting by Umesh Desai and Denny Thomas; Editing by Miral Fahmy)