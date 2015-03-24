FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Fosun ups stake in Belgian financial services firm RHJI
March 24, 2015 / 3:10 AM / 2 years ago

China's Fosun ups stake in Belgian financial services firm RHJI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 24 (Reuters) - Fosun International Ltd has raised its stake in Belgian financial services group RHJ International SA in a 59.1 million euros ($64.5 million) deal that extends the Chinese conglomerate’s global spending spree.

Fosun, through two subsidiaries, will see its indirect stake in RHJI rise to 28.6 percent from 19.5 percent, the firm said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Like Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Fosun is seeking to buy insurance assets to help it finance future investments. In the filing, the company said the RHJI deal would help it “strengthen its comprehensive financial capabilities and to better access other business opportunities in Europe”.

Fosun recently struck deals in France and Britain, including the $1 billion dollar purchase of French holiday firm Club Mediterranee SA which was finalised last month.

The RHJI transaction will be carried out via Fosun’s Portuguese insurer Fidelidade-Companhia de Seguros SA and Billion Infinity Investment Ltd.

Euronext Brussels-listed RHJI runs its wealth management services through Kleinwort Benson Bank Limited and BHF-BANK AG. ($1 = 0.9160 euros) (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

