FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese developer Fosun starts civil suit over plot on Shanghai's Bund
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 31, 2012 / 2:01 AM / 5 years ago

Chinese developer Fosun starts civil suit over plot on Shanghai's Bund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 31 (Reuters) - Chinese developer Fosun International said on Thursday it has started a civil action in a Shanghai court over the acquisition of a plot of land on Shanghai’s Bund.

Rival developer SoHo China said last December it had bought a 50 percent stake in the Shanghai commercial project for 4 billion yuan ($630 million) from Greentown China Holdings and several other domestic firms.

Fosun, which already owns the other 50 percent of the project, said at the time it had pre-emptive rights to buy the other half.

It said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Thursday the Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People’s Court had agreed to hear its case. Shares of Fosun were trading down 0.5 percent on Thurday, with SoHo China stock off 1.3 percent. ($1 = 6.3577 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.