Fosun to buy former UniCredit headquarters for 345 mln euros-sources
April 17, 2015 / 4:51 PM / 2 years ago

Fosun to buy former UniCredit headquarters for 345 mln euros-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 17 (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate Fosun International has agreed to buy the former headquarters of Italian bank UniCredit, located in the centre of Milan, for 345 million euros ($372 million), two sources close to the deal said on Friday.

One of the sources said real estate closed-end fund Omicrom Plus Immobiliare had accepted Fosun’s binding offer.

The sale of the building, called Palazzo Broggi, was expected to close within a couple of months, the source said.

It was not immediately possible to reach Fosun for a comment.

The sale is the latest sign of growing appetite among international investors for Italian assets as the euro zone’s third-largest economy shows tentative signs of emerging from a three-year recession.

UniCredit recently relocated to a brand-new skyscraper which is part of the Porta Nuova development area whose sole owner since February is Qatar’s sovereign fund.

$1 = 0.9264 euros Reporting by Massimo Gaia; writing by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini

