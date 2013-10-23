FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fosun Pharma in IP transfer agreements worth 388 mln euros
October 23, 2013 / 3:22 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Fosun Pharma in IP transfer agreements worth 388 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd :

* Fosun Intl-joint announcement - discloseable transaction - intellectual property, development & commercialisation transfer agreements

* Fosun Pharma says unit Chongqing Fochon in agreement to sell and transfer the intellectual property and global rights, except China, in development, commercialisation, sales, distribution, license of fotagliptin benzoate for a consideration of 195 million euros

* Says unit Chongqing Fochon in agreement to sell and transfer the intellectual property and for global rights, except China, in development, commercialisation, sales, distribution, license of Pan-HER inhibitors for 193 million euros

Source text in English: link.reuters.com/pez93v

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

